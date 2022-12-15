Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS.

After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning.

Bobby Petrino is returning to the FBS ranks as the offensive coordinator at UNLV under new coach Barry Odom, sources tell ESPN. Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the last three seasons. He’s widely regarded as one of the top offensive minds/play-callers in the game. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 15, 2022

Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the FCS playoffs in his first two seasons, but the Bears finished 5-6 this year.

Petrino was the head coach at Louisville from 2014-2018. That was his second stint as head coach of the Cardinals. He was the head coach at Western Kentucky, Arkansas and of the Atlanta Falcons in between his stints at Louisville.

The 61-year-old Petrino reportedly drew some interest from a much bigger program as well.

UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo last month after the former head coach went 7-23 in three seasons with the Rebels. Barry Odom, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Arkansas, was hired to replace Arroyo.