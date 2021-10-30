Video: Bowling Green totally disrespects Buffalo with fake kneeldown

The Bowling Green Falcons pulled off what might be the most disrespectful play of college football season on Saturday.

The Falcons had things well in hand against Buffalo, leading 49-44 with 52 seconds left. Buffalo had one timeout left, but there was nothing they could do to even get to fourth down and force a punt, much less get the ball back for a possession. Bowling Green simply needed two or three kneeldowns to run out the clock.

It looked like that was what they were going to do — at least until senior quarterback Matt McDonald faked a kneeldown, turned and took off for a 47-yard touchdown run.

A couple victory formation kneel downs would have likely ended the game. Instead, Bowling Green fake kneels, finds an opening, and runs all the way to the end zone. pic.twitter.com/R39euUAAZC — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 30, 2021

There’s absolutely no reason to do this other than running up the score. Unless Bowling Green thought they couldn’t execute a few kneeldowns without something going wrong, it was just salt in the wound.

It’s worth noting that Bowling Green actually saw their coach ejected earlier in this one. Maybe they felt they had a point to prove because of that. Who knows?