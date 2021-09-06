Brian Kelly cracks joke about Notre Dame execution after overtime win

Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish nearly blew a big lead in their game against Florida State on Sunday night, but they pulled out the victory.

Notre Dame led 38-20 against FSU in the third quarter, but the Noles did not go easily. They scored 18 unanswered points to tie the game and send it overtime. But they missed a 37-yard field goal in OT, while Notre Dame made 41-yarder to win it.

After the game, Kelly was interviewed by ESPN and joked about the team’s execution.

“I’m in favor of execution. Maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight,” Kelly joked.

Kelly’s delivery was off, but it was clearly a joke. Of course, this being 2021, people took offense to the joke. That led Kelly to address the quote in his postgame press conference. He told anyone offended by his remark to buzz off.

“I was stealing one of his old quotes and being funny. I guess nobody likes to be funny anymore. So yeah, if you want to take me to town on that, please do.” (I will stress that Kelly was as loose/lighthearted as possible while saying all of this at the podium.) — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 6, 2021

Notre Dame is now 1-0 and has Toledo and Purdue next. Maybe Kelly can work on his stand-up comedy routine while prepping for those games. The media hasn’t always had a great time with him anyway.