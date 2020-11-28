 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, November 27, 2020

Brian Kelly trashes college football writer over Ian Book snub

November 27, 2020
by Grey Papke

Brian Kelly

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had some scores to settle after his team pulled off a huge win over North Carolina.

Kelly took aim at a USA Today writer after Notre Dame’s victory. While he didn’t name the writer, he was highly critical of quarterback Ian Book’s exclusion from a list of college football’s top ten quarterbacks. Kelly then went even further in his criticism of the writer.

The writer in question appears to be USA Today’s Paul Myerberg, who maintains a weekly ranking of the ten best quarterbacks in college football. Book is, in fact, excluded from the most recent list.

Lists are subjective, and Kelly is just defending his guy. He’s got a fiery personality and isn’t going to shy away from that.

Book went 23/33 for 279 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s win. Maybe that earned him a spot on next week’s list.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus