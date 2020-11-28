Brian Kelly trashes college football writer over Ian Book snub

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly had some scores to settle after his team pulled off a huge win over North Carolina.

Kelly took aim at a USA Today writer after Notre Dame’s victory. While he didn’t name the writer, he was highly critical of quarterback Ian Book’s exclusion from a list of college football’s top ten quarterbacks. Kelly then went even further in his criticism of the writer.

In his post-game news conference, Brian Kelly takes offense to a USA Today story listing college football's top 10 quarterbacks. “They didn’t even list Ian (Book).” He also noted that the writer, who he did not name, "should not be writing about football." Woo. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 28, 2020

The writer in question appears to be USA Today’s Paul Myerberg, who maintains a weekly ranking of the ten best quarterbacks in college football. Book is, in fact, excluded from the most recent list.

Lists are subjective, and Kelly is just defending his guy. He’s got a fiery personality and isn’t going to shy away from that.

Book went 23/33 for 279 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s win. Maybe that earned him a spot on next week’s list.