Raiders player arrested on DUI charge

December 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
The Raiders logo at midfield

Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A Las Vegas Raiders player was arrested this week on a charge related to driving while under the influence.

Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden III was arrested early Tuesday morning in Las Vegas, according to records that were obtained by KLAS 8 News Now. Snowden was pulled over after police received a report of a “suspicious vehicle” driving on Rainbow Boulevard.

Officers suspected Snowden was under the influence and arrested him. The 26-year-old was charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, which is a first-offense misdemeanor.

Snowden was released shortly after being booked, with a hearing set for April.

The Raiders said in a statement on Thursday that they are aware of the incident and gathering more information.

Snowden is in his first season with the Raiders. He has appeared in all 13 games and has 30 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie in 2021 and played in just two games. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad last season before signing with Las Vegas late in the year.

Charles SnowdenLas Vegas Raiders
