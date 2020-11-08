Brian Kelly predicted Notre Dame fans would rush the field

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly had a prophetic moment with his team prior to Saturday’s game against Clemson.

Kelly’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Tigers 47-40 in two overtimes at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Thousands of fans stormed the field after the win, leading to some concern about the possible spread of COVID-19.

During Notre Dame’s walkthrough prior to the game, Kelly told his players that the fans would rush the field after the game. So he coached them to get into the tunnel as soon as possible to avoid the situation.

“I told our team at our walkthrough today, I said: ‘I just want you to know when we win this thing, the fans are gonna storm the field, and with COVID being as it is, we gotta get off the field and get to the tunnel,” Kelly said after the game, via The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna.

“Now I beat them all to the tunnel, so that didn’t go over so good, but they reminded me that I did tell them that, so my skills of prognostication were pretty good today.”

One Fighting Irish recognized Kelly’s prediction came true and called him prophetic.

Ian Brook threw for 310 yards and rushed for 68. Kyren Williams rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The teams very likely could meet again in the ACC Championship Game. Only that game will be played at a neutral site in Charlotte, N.C., and this man will likely be participating.