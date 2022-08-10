 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 9, 2022

Cale Gundy’s daughter has words for Brent Venables in deleted tweet

August 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cale Gundy in a visor

Apr 23, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners receivers coach Cale Gundy during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Cale Gundy’s daughter had some words for Brent Venables in a since-deleted tweet.

Cale Gundy on Sunday night resigned from his position as a wide receivers coach at Oklahoma over an incident that happened last week. Gundy said in a statement on Twitter that he inadvertently read an inappropriate word off a distracted player’s iPad during a team meeting. Venables responded with a statement disputing Gundy’s account, saying the assistant coach repeated the word multiple times.

Cat Gundy sent a tweet in response to Oklahoma sharing Venables’ statement on Twitter.

“Interesting you told your players to keep their mouths shut about what really happened and their heads down. The truth will always come to fruition, it’s only a matter of time,” Cat Gundy wrote.

She has since deleted the tweet.

Make that two Gundys who have a different version compared to Venables.

Maybe as Cat says the truth will eventually come to fruition, because this situation still seems like a head-scratcher.

H/T OutKick

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus