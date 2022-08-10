Cale Gundy’s daughter has words for Brent Venables in deleted tweet

Cale Gundy’s daughter had some words for Brent Venables in a since-deleted tweet.

Cale Gundy on Sunday night resigned from his position as a wide receivers coach at Oklahoma over an incident that happened last week. Gundy said in a statement on Twitter that he inadvertently read an inappropriate word off a distracted player’s iPad during a team meeting. Venables responded with a statement disputing Gundy’s account, saying the assistant coach repeated the word multiple times.

Cat Gundy sent a tweet in response to Oklahoma sharing Venables’ statement on Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, Cale Gundy’s daughter Cat Gundy makes her feelings known about the latest statement from Brent Venables Things are getting spicy in Norman very quickly #Sooners pic.twitter.com/j8XgiVyLsA — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) August 8, 2022

“Interesting you told your players to keep their mouths shut about what really happened and their heads down. The truth will always come to fruition, it’s only a matter of time,” Cat Gundy wrote.

She has since deleted the tweet.

Make that two Gundys who have a different version compared to Venables.

Maybe as Cat says the truth will eventually come to fruition, because this situation still seems like a head-scratcher.

H/T OutKick