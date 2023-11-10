Caleb Williams addresses his postgame crying in social media post

Caleb Williams stunned many fans with the emotional reaction he had after last week’s loss to Washington, and the USC quarterback addressed the situation in a social media post this week.

USC lost 52-42 to the Washington Huskies at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. The loss was their third in fourth games, so any College Football Playoff aspirations the Trojans had have evaporated.

After the game ended, ABC/ESPN’s cameras showed Williams going up into the stands to hug his family. He then cried in his mother’s arms as she tried to shield him from the TV cameras. You can see the video here.

Williams shared a quote about the situation in a post on the Instagram page for his Caleb Cares Foundation. The post was captioned “Mental Health Matters.”

“Being an advocate for mental health and trying to show your emotions and express yourself — it’s something that I’ve been doing since I was young, and now being on the national level, being able to try and share that awareness with the public and me doing just what I did on Saturday, even though it was far from what I was trying to do, it showed and spread that awareness,” Williams said.

Some people have accused Williams of being a hypocrite. While he claims he has always tried to express his emotions outwardly, he seemed to mock another quarterback for doing the same last year. Former TCU star Max Duggan cried during his press conference after the Horned Frogs lost in the Big 12 Championship Game, and Williams reacted by tweeting “Lol.”

How it started for Caleb Williams…. How it’s going….. pic.twitter.com/ZVFLdC6F5y — 1st & Goal Podcast 🎙 (@goal_1st) November 5, 2023

That was one of the reasons Williams was so widely mocked on social media.

Williams went 27/35 for 312 yards, 3 touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the loss to Washington. Despite the nice numbers, Williams’ USC squad is disappointing at 7-3 this season.