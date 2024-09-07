 Skip to main content
Cam Rising suffers hand injury during Utah game

September 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cam Rising on the ground

Cam Rising continues to be hit with some bad injury luck.

Rising suffered an injury late in the second quarter of Utah’s game against the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday. Rising was being chased toward the sideline and threw the ball out of bounds for an incompletion. However, he was pushed into a cooler on the Baylor sideline.

Rising exited the game after that. A report from FOX said the Utes quarterback was bleeding from his hand as he exited the field prior to halftime.

Rising was replaced by Isaac Wilson, the brother of former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Rising later returned to Utah’s sideline in the third quarter wearing street clothes. He had two fingers on his right hand taped together. Rising had passed for two touchdowns prior to suffering his injury.

Rising has been in college since 2018, when he redshirted for Texas. He missed time in 2020 due to a shoulder injury and missed all of the 2023 season while recovering from a torn ACL.

