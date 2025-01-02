Cam Skattebo makes incredible revelation about trick play against Texas

Arizona State star Cam Skattebo showcased every bit of his versatility during his team’s College Football Playoff game against Texas on Wednesday, and the running back says he even called an audible on one play.

Skattebo rushed 30 times for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns in Arizona State’s 39-31 loss to Texas. He also had 8 catches for 99 yards and threw a 42-yard touchdown pass on a trick play.

Skattebo was asked about that trick play during a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” The Heisman Trophy finalist said the play is called the “Philly Special.” Skattebo also revealed that he changed the play, as it called for him to throw the ball back to quarterback to Sam Leavitt.

“So, it was actually supposed to be a throw back to the quarterback, and I checked my receiver to a fade ball. … Sam told me the drive before, ‘Somebody rolled up on my ankle, I can’t really run, so you’re gonna have to make something happen,'” Skattebo recalled. “And I was like alright, so let’s go.

“The Philly Special was called and I looked at my receiver and it was one-on-one out there. I knew as soon as I caught the ball from the toss that that safety was gonna come flying down because he was flying down all game. As soon as I seen that guy one-on-one, I knew we had the better athlete in that receiver. He hasn’t played all season but I knew what he was about. As soon as I seen him win inside, I knew I had to put it inside of him. It was a little underthrown, but I guess I put it in a spot where only he could get it.”

Cam Skattebo reveals that the play for his touchdown pass was called "Philly Special" and explains that he actually called an audible so that he could throw it to the receiver. @ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/VD3KaGHpwg — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 2, 2025

The touchdown pass from Skattebo to Malik McClain came on 4th-and-2 with Arizona State trailing 24-8 late in the fourth quarter.

Skattebo’s day was already impressive enough, even after many fans mocked him over his slow start. Now that we know he called an audible on one of Arizona State’s most crucial plays of the game, the performance looks even more legendary.