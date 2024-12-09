Georgia provides concerning update on Carson Beck injury

The Georgia Bulldogs on Monday provided an update on Carson Beck that raises serious doubts about the quarterback’s availability for the College Football Playoff.

Georgia released a statement on Monday confirming that Beck suffered an elbow injury just before halftime of Saturday’s SEC Championship game. The statement added that Beck and his family “are exploring treatment options and there is no current timetable on his return.”

No further information was provided regarding the exact nature of the injury. The Bulldogs have offered few specifics on what Beck is dealing with, and coach Kirby Smart only referred to it as an “upper extremity injury” when addressing the situation on Sunday.

Georgia release on Carson Beck (and punter Brett Thorson) injuries. pic.twitter.com/AhVhRmHIBJ — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) December 9, 2024

Since Georgia has a bye in the first round of the CFP, they are not due to play until Jan. 1, 2025, when they will face the winner of the Notre Dame-Indiana matchup. The fact that the team pointedly refused to put a timetable on Beck’s injury suggests that there are real doubts that he can be ready by then.

Beck completed 7/13 passes for 56 yards against Texas in the first half of the SEC Championship before suffering the injury (video here). Sophomore Gunner Stockton replaced him in the second half and played steadily enough to guide Georgia to a 22-19 overtime win. If Beck cannot go in the CFP quarterfinal, Stockton would presumably get the nod.

Beck was somewhat inconsistent in 2024, but he still threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns to go with 12 interceptions. He had cleaned up the turnovers in recent weeks after eight of his 12 picks came in a three-game stretch in late October and early November. It will be a huge loss for the Bulldogs if they were not to have him in the quarterfinal.