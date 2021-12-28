 Skip to main content
Reason Central Michigan switched bowl games revealed

December 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Central Michigan logo

Central Michigan decided to switch bowl games this week, and the reason for their decision was made clear.

Central Michigan originally scheduled to face Boise State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Friday. But CMU learned Monday afternoon that Boise State would be unable to play due to COVID.

Rather than hope to find a new opponent in the Arizona Bowl, Central Michigan instead accepted a bid for the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, also on Friday, Dec. 31. They will face Washington State in the game.

So, why did Central Michigan make the switch? If you guessed “money,” pat yourself on the back.

The Chippewas are receiving a greater payout from playing in the Sun Bowl, which is televised by CBS, rather than the Arizona Bowl, which was going to be available solely via streaming through Barstool’s website and YouTube.

Washington State was originally set to play Miami in the Sun Bowl. However, the Hurricanes withdrew due to COVID issues, leaving open the spot that was fulfilled by CMU.

Unfortunately, the Arizona Bowl has become the latest bowl game to be canceled, all due to outdated COVID protocol.

