Reason Central Michigan switched bowl games revealed

Central Michigan decided to switch bowl games this week, and the reason for their decision was made clear.

Central Michigan originally scheduled to face Boise State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl on Friday. But CMU learned Monday afternoon that Boise State would be unable to play due to COVID.

Rather than hope to find a new opponent in the Arizona Bowl, Central Michigan instead accepted a bid for the Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl, also on Friday, Dec. 31. They will face Washington State in the game.

So, why did Central Michigan make the switch? If you guessed “money,” pat yourself on the back.

The Chippewas are receiving a greater payout from playing in the Sun Bowl, which is televised by CBS, rather than the Arizona Bowl, which was going to be available solely via streaming through Barstool’s website and YouTube.

The Sun Bowl is televised on CBS with a payout of $4.55 million. The Arizona Bowl is streamed on YouTube and Barstool with a payout of $350,000. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 27, 2021

Washington State was originally set to play Miami in the Sun Bowl. However, the Hurricanes withdrew due to COVID issues, leaving open the spot that was fulfilled by CMU.

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas. DETAILS: https://t.co/Nw6Mw73nZP#GameOn pic.twitter.com/Xcp2zA5L1m — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021

Unfortunately, the Arizona Bowl has become the latest bowl game to be canceled, all due to outdated COVID protocol.