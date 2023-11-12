 Skip to main content
Furious Charles Woodson calls out Big Ten for ‘bulls–t’ punishment

November 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Charles Woodson angry

Charles Woodson went off on the Big Ten Saturday over the punishment the conference handed out to Michigan.

The Big Ten on Friday announced that they had suspended Jim Harbaugh from coaching in the Wolverines’ final three regular season games. Michigan filed for a temporary restraining order, but their request was not granted in time to allow Harbaugh to coach in Saturday’s game against Penn State.

Woodson, a former Michigan star player, was asked ahead of the Wolverines-Nittany Lions game for his thoughts on the punishment. He went off during FOX’s “Big Noon” show.

“It seems like none of the implications implicated Harbaugh. It only tells you about Connor Stalions and what he did,” Woodson said. “I, in my humble opinion, do not believe that Harbaugh knew what [Stalions] was doing.”

“Am I mad? I’m only mad because I think the whole thing is bulls–t,” Woodson concluded.

Woodson played at Michigan from 1995-1997. During his final season in school, he won the Heisman Trophy and led Michigan to a share of the national title. The former Wolverines two-way star is fully embracing the “us against the world” mentality.

