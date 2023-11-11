 Skip to main content
Michigan files for temporary restraining order to block Jim Harbaugh suspension

November 10, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh looking on

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan is taking legal action after the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was suspended for the rest of the regular season amid the ongoing investigation into the team’s sign-stealing scandal. More details on the suspension can be found here.

The school on Friday filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in Washtenaw County Circuit Court. The legal motion seeks to prevent the implementation of Harbaugh’s suspension while the investigation is being conducted.

The Big Ten and its commissioner Tony Petitti are both listed as defendants. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Board of Regents are the plaintiffs.

Judge Timothy P. Connors is listed as the judicial officer for the case. Connors also happens to be a Michigan Law alum and currently serves as a lecturer in its law school faculty.

Michigan previously threatened legal action if the Big Ten pushed forth with any suspension to Harbaugh.

Michigan has argued that no concrete evidence has been presented that directly links Harbaugh to any of the allegations made. But with pressure mounting from rival Big Ten schools, the conference made the call to punish Harbaugh.

