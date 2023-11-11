Michigan files for temporary restraining order to block Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan is taking legal action after the Big Ten suspended head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was suspended for the rest of the regular season amid the ongoing investigation into the team’s sign-stealing scandal. More details on the suspension can be found here.

The school on Friday filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in Washtenaw County Circuit Court. The legal motion seeks to prevent the implementation of Harbaugh’s suspension while the investigation is being conducted.

The Big Ten and its commissioner Tony Petitti are both listed as defendants. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Board of Regents are the plaintiffs.

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Board of Regents have filed for a temporary restraining order in Washtenaw County Circuit Court. Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and the Big Ten are defendants. The listed judicial officer is Judge Timothy P. Connors. W/@DanMurphyESPN pic.twitter.com/wNoxYEspPQ — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 11, 2023

Judge Timothy P. Connors is listed as the judicial officer for the case. Connors also happens to be a Michigan Law alum and currently serves as a lecturer in its law school faculty.

Michigan previously threatened legal action if the Big Ten pushed forth with any suspension to Harbaugh.

Michigan has argued that no concrete evidence has been presented that directly links Harbaugh to any of the allegations made. But with pressure mounting from rival Big Ten schools, the conference made the call to punish Harbaugh.