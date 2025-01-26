Report: Chip Kelly an OC candidate for 2 AFC teams

Chip Kelly has been linked to NFL jobs after he helped Ohio State win a national championship, and there are at least two AFC teams that reportedly view him as a potential offensive coordinator candidate.

Kelly is a top target for both the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen, are another team to watch.

The Jaguars are rebuilding their coaching staff after hiring Coen as head coach. Houston made a surprising decision this week to fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who was a head coach candidate for teams only a year ago.

Kelly was the head coach at UCLA for six seasons before he replaced Bill O’Brien as the OC at Ohio State. The 61-year-old also spent four seasons in the NFL — three as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and one as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He compiled an overall record of 28-35 and was fired from both positions.

Kelly is well compensated in his current role, so it’s possible he will remain with the Buckeyes.