CJ Stroud announces NFL Draft decision

CJ Stroud has left fans wondering whether he will return to Ohio State for his senior season, but the star quarterback finally made an official announcement on Monday.

As many expected, Stroud has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He thanked Ohio State in a statement and called the decision “one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make.”

The 2023 NFL Draft class is considered fairly deep at the quarterback position, and Stroud is a big reason for that. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist is viewed as one of the top three QBs available.

Stroud will likely go somewhere in the first five picks along with fellow quarterbacks Bryce Young and Will Levis. Some analysts have even predicted that Stroud will go No. 1 overall.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the first overall pick and have Justin Fields, but they could trade with a team that needs a quarterback.

There were some rumblings that Stroud could return to Ohio State to make another run at a Heisman Trophy and collect NIL money. He had until Monday to make his decision.

Stroud threw for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this past season. He finishes with 85 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in two seasons as Ohio State’s starting quarterback.