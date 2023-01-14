 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 14, 2023

Fans wondering if 1 notable prospect will declare for NFL Draft

January 14, 2023
by Dan Benton
Read
CJ Stroud ready to throw

Apr 17, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud (7) drops to throw during the first quarter of the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes have seen most of their eligible players declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, but there is one notable exception: quarterback CJ Stroud.

It’s long been expected that Stroud would move onto the NFL after three seasons at OSU, but suddenly there seems to be some question. With just days remaining until the deadline, the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist has yet to make a call.

Stroud is widely considered one of the top-three draft-eligible quarterbacks, joining Kentucky’s Will Levis and Alabama’s Bryce Young. Many mock drafts have him going No. 1 overall or, at worst, No. 2 overall. Those projections often include trade-up scenarios, which demonstrates how valuable Stroud is viewed among analysts and scouts alike.

But Stroud’s extended deliberation is not unprecedented. Throughout the years, there have been several top quarterbacks that waited until the last moment or opted to return to school. Peyton Manning did it at Tennessee in 1997 and Andrew Luck did it at Stanford in 2011. More recently, Justin Herbert returned to Oregon in 2019.

The difference in Stroud’s scenario is that he wouldn’t necessarily lose a year of income. Thanks to NIL deals, players can return to college and still make money via endorsements. It’s not NFL-level money, but it’s more than enough to potentially give them pause if they don’t like how the draft order has shaped up.

That’s not to say this is the case with Stroud, who could still decide to declare. But it’s certainly something worth watching over the next 48 hours.

Article Tags

2023 NFL DraftCJ Stroud
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus