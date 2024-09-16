College kicker may have had the worst field goal miss ever

Colorado State kicker Jordan Noyes was not exactly in form Saturday in his team’s defeat against in-state rival Colorado.

The Rams lost to the Buffaloes 28-9 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

While a single field goal wouldn’t have altered the outcome of the game, Noyes was still ridiculed for his all-time whiff on a 52-yard attempt to end the first half.

The kick sliced dozens of feet wide left of the sticks.

Colorado State was down 14-3 at the time, meaning a made field goal could have brought them within one score at the break.

The Rams came out as flat as Noyes’ kick after halftime. They failed to score in the third quarter and fell behind by as many as 25 points.

The home team looked out of sorts in the second half as Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ripped the Rams’ defense apart. The Buffaloes QB went 36/49 for 310 yards with 4 touchdowns.

Sanders also went viral for an exchange with his Colorado State counterpart Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.