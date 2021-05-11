Ex-Hawaii star Colt Brennan reportedly dead at 37

Colt Brennan, one of the most popular players in Hawaii football history, has died.

Hawaii News Now learned on Tuesday that Brennan has died at age 37. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Brennan, who was originally from Laguna Beach, Calif., was the starting quarterback at Hawaii from 2005 to 2007. He lit up the stat sheet during his three seasons with the program, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 14,193 yards, 131 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. The 131 touchdown passes rank fourth all time in NCAA Division I FBS history.

Brennan was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, when he led Hawaii to an undefeated regular season. The Rainbow Warriors lost to Georgia in the Sugar Bowl that year.

After his huge season in 2007, Brennan was drafted in the sixth round by Washington. He spent two seasons there before signing with the then-Oakland Raiders for a brief time. Brennan then went on to play in several other pro football leagues when his NFL career fizzled out.

The loss of Brennan is a huge one for the University of Hawaii.