Everyone said the same thing about Colt McCoy announcing Colorado-Nebraska game

Colt McCoy announced last month that he would be retiring from playing football and transitioning to a role as a full-time TV analyst for NBC. His reception as an announcer has not been positive so far.

McCoy was on the call for the prime time game between Colorado and Nebraska on NBC Saturday night. Fans who were watching the game were not impressed and all commented on X about McCoy’s lack of energy/enthusiasm.

Colt McCoy sounds like a hostage as an announcer — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) September 7, 2024

Can we get Colt McCoy a coffee? The energy is so low for this game. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 7, 2024

Colt McCoy sounds like the “boom goes the dynamite” guy as an analyst 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/I7ZJmXYNQW — Alex Klassen (@AKlassen4) September 7, 2024

Colt McCoy has the personality of dry paint. He’s awful. Why is he announcing games for NBC? — Zach Football (@ZFootball1967) September 7, 2024

Please fire Colt McCoy at the half and replace with…. anyone else. Or nobody else — David Slattery (@DavidSlattery) September 8, 2024

If you're at the game and not watching the broadcast, Colt McCoy is the Colorado OL of color analysts — Husker Hoops Central (@HuskerHC) September 8, 2024

Nobody picked on the insight McCoy presented. The common reaction though was that the former Texas quarterback lacked energy.

NBC has hired three people who have received similar criticism over their energy on calls — Jason Garrett, Drew Brees, and now McCoy. Maybe McCoy could have used more practice repititions before being thrown on the big stage in prime time.