Everyone said the same thing about Colt McCoy announcing Colorado-Nebraska game

September 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Colt McCoy on the practice field

Jun 6, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during OTA workouts at the teams training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colt McCoy announced last month that he would be retiring from playing football and transitioning to a role as a full-time TV analyst for NBC. His reception as an announcer has not been positive so far.

McCoy was on the call for the prime time game between Colorado and Nebraska on NBC Saturday night. Fans who were watching the game were not impressed and all commented on X about McCoy’s lack of energy/enthusiasm.

Nobody picked on the insight McCoy presented. The common reaction though was that the former Texas quarterback lacked energy.

NBC has hired three people who have received similar criticism over their energy on calls — Jason Garrett, Drew Brees, and now McCoy. Maybe McCoy could have used more practice repititions before being thrown on the big stage in prime time.

Colt McCoy
.

