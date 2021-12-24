Craig Bohl has unique way of trying to bring transfer QB to Wyoming

More and more college football programs are leaning on the transfer portal to bring in talent immediately. This is not a secret, and the Wyoming Cowboys are embracing it even more than most.

The Cowboys on Friday posted a message from coach Craig Bohl to the team’s twitter page that basically served as a want ad for transfer quarterbacks. The message said the team is seeking to sign a transfer or junior college quarterback, and that Wyoming provides a “great opportunity” for interested quarterbacks.

A statement from Cowboy Football Head Coach @CoachCBohl pic.twitter.com/7CypQss4GD — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 24, 2021

The references to Josh Allen certainly drive home the message: anyone who comes in and does well enough at Wyoming has a chance to succeed in the NFL despite the school’s relatively small stature.

This sort of phenomenon would have been a non-starter a few years ago, but changes to transfer rules have made this sort of open appeal common and reasonable. There are a lot of coaches who openly hate that, but the smart ones are taking full advantage.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl before game against the New Mexico Lobos at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports