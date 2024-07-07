Dan Lanning shares comment on death of Khyree Jackson

Dan Lanning shared a comment Saturday after learning of the death of one of his former players.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson died on Saturday morning after being killed in car crash that also left two of his other friends dead. Jackson was a fourth-round pick by Minnesota out of Oregon and played last season on Lanning’s squad.

“RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person,” Lanning wrote on X after learning of Jackson’s death.

Jackson began his D-1 college career at Alabama after transferring there from a junior college in 2020. He left Bama after the 2022 season and transferred to Oregon for 2023.

Jackson had 34 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 interceptions last season with the Ducks.

Oregon also shared a post on X about Jackson’s death.