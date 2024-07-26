Dan Lanning fires back at Kirby Smart over recruiting comment

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Georgia coach Kirby Smart worked together for years, but they are pulling no punches now that they are recruiting rivals.

Smart dropped a casual comment about Oregon’s ties to Nike founder Phil Knight — and Knight’s extensive riches — at SEC Media Days last week. The Georgia coach mentioned that he had the opportunity to meet Knight in the offseason, and dropped in a comment that he “wish(ed) I could get some of that NIL money he’s sharing with Dan Lanning.”

The remarks made their way back to Lanning, who fired off his own broadside at Smart in a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

"I think it's impressive that guys like Kirby Smart have been signing the number one class in the nation without any NIL money 😂😂 Kirby is a great mentor and I wouldn't be sitting here if it wasn't for him" ~ @CoachDanLanning#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/78uOI655LC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2024

“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby have been signing the number one class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time,” Lanning said.

Lanning made it pretty clear that his commentary was in good fun, and that he saw Smart’s original remark the same way. On the other hand, Lanning has shown previously that he is definitely the type to seize on little things to fire up his team.

For what it’s worth, Georgia does have the top recruiting class of 2024, according to 247 Sports, with Oregon hot on their heels at No. 3. It is safe to say NIL money is not exactly a problem for either program.