Dana Holgorsen pays tribute to Mike Leach during bowl game

December 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dana Holgorsen with a headset on

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen had a cool way of paying tribute to Mike Leach during Friday’s Independence Bowl.

Holgorsen could be seen on the sideline wearing a copy of the signature black “State” hoodie that Leach often wore during his time at Mississippi State. Holgorsen could be seen wearing the hoodie before and during the game.

Holgorsen was not the only one involved in the tribute. Two of his offensive assistants, Brandon Jones and Shannon Dawson, also wore the hoodies.

Holgorsen is a Leach disciple. Both served on Hal Mumme’s coaching staff at Valdosta State, and Holgorsen went on to spend seven years on Leach’s staff at Texas Tech.

Leach could be seen wearing the hoodie throughout much of the 2022 season, and it became something of a trademark. It is a pretty cool way for Holgorsen to pay tribute to one of his mentors.

Dana HolgorsenMike Leach
