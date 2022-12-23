Dana Holgorsen pays tribute to Mike Leach during bowl game

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen had a cool way of paying tribute to Mike Leach during Friday’s Independence Bowl.

Holgorsen could be seen on the sideline wearing a copy of the signature black “State” hoodie that Leach often wore during his time at Mississippi State. Holgorsen could be seen wearing the hoodie before and during the game.

Dana Holgorsen paying tribute to Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/CRFMosQr1t — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 23, 2022

Holgorsen was not the only one involved in the tribute. Two of his offensive assistants, Brandon Jones and Shannon Dawson, also wore the hoodies.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Brandon Jones and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shannon Dawson will wear black hoodie sweaters with “STATE” on front as a tribute to Mike Leach @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/Tzd80wmFxk — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) December 23, 2022

Holgorsen is a Leach disciple. Both served on Hal Mumme’s coaching staff at Valdosta State, and Holgorsen went on to spend seven years on Leach’s staff at Texas Tech.

Leach could be seen wearing the hoodie throughout much of the 2022 season, and it became something of a trademark. It is a pretty cool way for Holgorsen to pay tribute to one of his mentors.