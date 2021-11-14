Dave Aranda explains reason for kicking controversial field goal

Baylor beat Oklahoma 27-14 on Saturday for a huge victory, one that involved some controversy.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal at the end of the game, even though his team was already up by two scores with hardly any time left. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley regarded the move as running up the score, but Aranda had his reasons for his actions.

Aranda made clear that he added the field goal specifically to earn margin of victory points, because that is an actual tiebreaker factor in determining the Big 12 champion.

“That was for the Big 12 tiebreaker, we wanted to be over 10,” Aranda told FOX’s Jenny Taft.

The first tiebreaker in determining the Big 12 champion is the head-to-head winner. The next tiebreaker factor is conference records. Then the third factor is the scoring differential among tied teams.

You can read the tiebreaker rules here:

New Big 12 tiebreaker. pic.twitter.com/iB6egJEG6M — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) May 6, 2015

Riley may not have liked it, but Aranda had his reasons.

Oklahoma is currently the conference leader at 6-1. But it’s possible they lose to either Iowa State or Oklahoma State and that a three-way tie between Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State (all with two losses) unfolds. That is the situation Aranda was playing for.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports