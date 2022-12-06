 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders adds familiar names to his Colorado staff

December 6, 2022
by Dan Benton
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders was hired as Colorado’s next head coach earlier this week and he’s wasted no time putting together a staff.

With an emphasis on knowledge and experience, Sanders has targeted several former college head coaches. Among them are Tim Brewster and Willie Taggart, reports ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

The 62-year-old Brewster spent four seasons as head coach at Nebraska. He compiled an overall record of 15-30 and led his team to two bowl games (0-2). He was fired midway through the 2010 season.

In addition to his time at Nebraska, Brewster has served as a position coach at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida State and Florida. He also spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Taggart (46), meanwhile, has a wealth of experience. He’s served as head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and Florida Atlantic. His career record is 71-80 and he’s coached his teams to five bowl games, although he departed for a different job prior to three of those. Taggart is 0-2 in the others.

It’s unclear what roles Brewster and Taggart will fill, but they are good gets for Sanders.

