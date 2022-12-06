Deion Sanders adds familiar names to his Colorado staff

Deion Sanders was hired as Colorado’s next head coach earlier this week and he’s wasted no time putting together a staff.

With an emphasis on knowledge and experience, Sanders has targeted several former college head coaches. Among them are Tim Brewster and Willie Taggart, reports ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

In addition to Sean Lewis, some other #Colorado staff moves, according to sources: Tim Brewster and Willie Taggart are in Boulder and will be on staff. David Kelly, who worked under Taggart at several schools, is leading player personnel. Ray Forsett is chief of staff. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 6, 2022

The 62-year-old Brewster spent four seasons as head coach at Nebraska. He compiled an overall record of 15-30 and led his team to two bowl games (0-2). He was fired midway through the 2010 season.

In addition to his time at Nebraska, Brewster has served as a position coach at Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Florida State and Florida. He also spent time in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Taggart (46), meanwhile, has a wealth of experience. He’s served as head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State and Florida Atlantic. His career record is 71-80 and he’s coached his teams to five bowl games, although he departed for a different job prior to three of those. Taggart is 0-2 in the others.

It’s unclear what roles Brewster and Taggart will fill, but they are good gets for Sanders.