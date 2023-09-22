 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders fawning gets turned into a meme

September 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The praise of Deion Sanders has finally gone a bit too far, and fans on social media are having fun with it.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video made by his Well Off Media brand that showed Colorado practicing ahead of their game against Oregon. Loud music was playing throughout the practice, including the Oregon fight song.

The clip went viral after it was tweeted by Folsom Frenzy Podcast. Whoever runs the account for the podcast commented on X that it is “that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great.”

Of course, simulating noise and playing an opponent’s fight song is something coaches have been doing forever. There are many things that make Coach Prime great, but that tactic is pretty standard.

The tweet and the fawning inspired a hilarious meme:

Colorado is 3-0 after winning just one game last season. The quick turnaround under Sanders has been remarkable. The Hall of Famer has been the talk of football at both the collegiate and pro level.

Sanders deserves the praise, but simulating noise during practice is not exactly a Vince Lombardi-like trait.

Deion Sanders
