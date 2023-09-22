Deion Sanders fawning gets turned into a meme

The praise of Deion Sanders has finally gone a bit too far, and fans on social media are having fun with it.

On Tuesday, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video made by his Well Off Media brand that showed Colorado practicing ahead of their game against Oregon. Loud music was playing throughout the practice, including the Oregon fight song.

The clip went viral after it was tweeted by Folsom Frenzy Podcast. Whoever runs the account for the podcast commented on X that it is “that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great.”

Coaches/equipment staff are blasting stadium music and the Oregon fight song during practice. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/770VlecK0w — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) September 19, 2023

Of course, simulating noise and playing an opponent’s fight song is something coaches have been doing forever. There are many things that make Coach Prime great, but that tactic is pretty standard.

The tweet and the fawning inspired a hilarious meme:

Deion Sanders has an actual whistle to get the attention of his team, and make sure they hear him over other noises on the field It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/iaoExgqTBh — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 21, 2023

Coaches/equipment staff have painted the practice field with boundary lines and yard markers to simulate a real field. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great. @DeionSanders pic.twitter.com/TYhOZRdzFg — 𝙋𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙡 𝙍𝙞𝙘𝙠 (@PistolRick) September 20, 2023

People close to Deion Sanders have confirmed he always returns his cart to the cart return after loading his car at the grocery store. It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great pic.twitter.com/de9305mXkH — Transfer Portal (@NCAAPortal) September 21, 2023

BREAKING: Colorado reportedly has a scout team in practice that emulates the opponent’s style of play every week. It’s this level of detail and preparation that makes Coach Prime great. pic.twitter.com/fxoXUOG8XS — big virginia tech guy (@PryKnowsBall) September 21, 2023

Colorado football players are stretching out their muscles before practice to prevent injury It’s that level of detail that makes Coach Prime great pic.twitter.com/YG9ClCauCX — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 21, 2023

Colorado is 3-0 after winning just one game last season. The quick turnaround under Sanders has been remarkable. The Hall of Famer has been the talk of football at both the collegiate and pro level.

Sanders deserves the praise, but simulating noise during practice is not exactly a Vince Lombardi-like trait.