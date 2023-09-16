Deion Sanders gives hint about how handshake with Jay Norvell will go

Deion Sanders has gotten as much mileage as possible out of the comments Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell made about him, and the storyline led to a hilarious moment on FOX’s college football pregame show.

Sanders was a guest on “Big Noon Kickoff” Saturday, and he did not disappoint in the theatrics department. At one point, FOX analyst Mark Ingram asked Sanders what Deion’s handshake with Norvell might look like after Saturday’s game. Sanders removed his hat and sunglasses and looked straight into the camera with a hilarious facial expression.

Coach Prime gives a preview of what his handshake will look like after today's game 🤣🤝@CUBuffsFootball | @markingramII pic.twitter.com/Han2HIHPWO — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 16, 2023

Earlier in the week, Norvell called out Sanders over the way Deion carries himself during interviews and press conferences. Norvell said his mother taught him to show respect by taking off his hat and sunglasses when talking to adults. That’s why Sanders was sarcastically showing how he will make sure to remove his signature hat and shades before shaking Norvell’s hand.

Sanders has been searching for bulletin-board material since he took over at Colorado. Norvell served some up on a platter this week, and Sanders could not be happier. He even gave all of his players and staff a special gift that was related to what Norvell said.