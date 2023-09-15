Deion Sanders trolls Jay Norvell with special gift for Colorado players

Deion Sanders is getting every bit of mileage he can out of the comments Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell made about him earlier this week.

With Colorado and Colorado state preparing for their in-state rivalry game on Saturday, Norvell unexpectedly called out Sanders over the way the Hall of Famer carries himself during interviews. Norvell mentioned how he took his hat and sunglasses off when he sat down with ESPN because “that’s what my mother taught me.”

Sanders, who has been known to wear his signature sunglasses and hat when meeting with the media, addressed his players on Thursday and told them Norvell has made the game personal. Sanders also bought a special gift for all Buffaloes players and staff.

Coach Prime gave everyone on the team a pair of shades 😂 (Via: @DeionSanders | IG) pic.twitter.com/5z2SubAud2 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 15, 2023

“They done messed around and made it personal. I just wanted to see how y’all look in them,” Sanders said of the sunglasses.

Colorado opened their first season under Sanders with a huge upset over TCU. They then blew the doors off of Nebraska in their second game after finding a way to make that matchup personal as well. Sanders has done his best to create an “us against them” narrative in Boulder, and Norvell made his job very, very easy this week.