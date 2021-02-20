Brett Favre backing Deion Sanders to succeed at Jackson State

Deion Sanders has certainly brought a lot of attention to Jackson State since taking the school’s head coaching position, but the jury is still out on whether he’ll actually bring success with him. One person who knows both Sanders and the state of Mississippi well is convinced that Sanders will be a huge success.

Brett Favre, who played with and was mentored by Sanders during their one season in Atlanta together, is so confident that Sanders will be a success that he’s disappointed the former cornerback didn’t wind up coaching Southern Miss, Favre’s alma mater.

“I tried my best to get Deion to be the head coach at Southern Miss,” Favre told Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “Not because he’s my friend. I don’t know what kind of coach he’ll be. But if I was a betting man, I’d bet the farm that he’ll be a tremendous coach but an even better mentor to these young men.”

Favre helped connect Sanders with some contacts in Jackson upon taking the job. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback added that the best coaches he played under were great mentors, and he sees that quality in Sanders.

One thing is for sure: Sanders is already finding some recruiting success. His Jackson State team will open its unusual spring season Sunday against Edward Waters, and we’ll see how he handles in-game coaching.