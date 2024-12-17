Deion Sanders Jr. reveals incredible detail about Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is the type of player who has the ability to make millions of dollars before he even begins his NFL career, but the Colorado star has apparently been more focused on sharing the wealth over the past two seasons.

Deion Sanders Jr. made an incredible revelation about Hunter during an appearance on the latest episode of the “Zero 2 Sixty” podcast, which was released on Monday. Sanders Jr. said Hunter does not receive any money from Colorado’s name, image and likeness collective. Not only that, but the two-way star donates money he receives from endorsements back to the collective so his teammates can get paid.

“You know he receives no NIL from the collective? You know he’s one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he’s paying a lot of other people’s NIL on this team,” Sanders Jr. said. “So, he’s actually paying a lot of guys on the team. He’s paying at least 10-15 guys’ NIL on the team. He’s donating his own money.”

Travis Hunter receives no money from Colorado NIL Collective and He’s one of the Biggest Donors to the Collective “He’s paying at least 10-15 guys NIL on the team” : @SixZeroAcademy pic.twitter.com/lPJiG8UrVx — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) December 16, 2024

Sanders Jr. added that Hunter paid for 50-plus members of Colorado’s football program to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which was held in New York City on Saturday night.

Hunter is going to sign a massive contract when he inevitably becomes one of the top players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. That is probably one reason he chooses to help out his teammates in college, but not all players who are in his position do the same.

If you remember, there was a rumor two years ago that Jackson State enticed Hunter to play for Deion Sanders with a massive NIL deal. Hunter mocked the report, and his denial is now even easier to believe.