Deion Sanders adds former NFL head coach to Colorado staff

Deion Sanders continues to add NFL experience to his coaching staff at Colorado, making a former head coach his latest addition.

Former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur is joining Colorado’s staff as an offensive analyst, as first reported by Carl Reed Jr. of 247 Sports. Shurmur’s most recent role was a two-year stint as Denver Broncos offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Veteran NFL Coach Pat Shurmur has been on Campus at Colorado this week, per source. He is expected to join the staff as an analyst moving forward. Shurmur brings over 20 years of NFL coaching experience and was the AP NFL Assistant Coach of The Year in 2017. — Carl Reed Jr. (@CoachReedLive) July 7, 2023

Shurmur was regarded well during his NFL career, and was honored as the league’s top assistant coach for his work with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. His unsuccessful stints with the Giants and Broncos hurt his reputation, but Denver hardly got any better after his departure.

Sanders has used his pull to bring some big names to help him at Colorado. One of his own former NFL coaches will also be helping him out this year.