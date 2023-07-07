 Skip to main content
Deion Sanders adds former NFL head coach to Colorado staff

July 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Deion Sanders smiling

Dec 4, 2022; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders continues to add NFL experience to his coaching staff at Colorado, making a former head coach his latest addition.

Former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur is joining Colorado’s staff as an offensive analyst, as first reported by Carl Reed Jr. of 247 Sports. Shurmur’s most recent role was a two-year stint as Denver Broncos offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Shurmur was regarded well during his NFL career, and was honored as the league’s top assistant coach for his work with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. His unsuccessful stints with the Giants and Broncos hurt his reputation, but Denver hardly got any better after his departure.

Sanders has used his pull to bring some big names to help him at Colorado. One of his own former NFL coaches will also be helping him out this year.

