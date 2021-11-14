Deion Sanders coached from wheelchair during Jackson State win

Deion Sanders on Saturday returned to the sidelines after missing Jackson State’s last three games due to a serious medical issue. But “Prime Time” was back as Jackson State defeated Southern 21-17 to improve to 9-1 this season.

Sanders couldn’t be missed on the sideline. He was moving around on a motorized wheelchair.

Well isn't this a surprise… Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders made the trip to #Southern as he is still recovering from foot surgery. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/R4JLNT2jsM — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) November 13, 2021

Even though he was on the motorized wheelchair, Sanders still had some swag thanks to a red beanie and black sunglasses.

Deion had a great moment with his son, Shedeur, after the win. He was in tears giving a long hug to Shedeur, who threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes to help the comeback win.

I’m so proud of our young men for tonight’s comeback win @GoJSUTigersFB. This was right after @ShedeurSanders threw the game winning touchdown to @mightymal13 with under 2 minutes left. I love y’all and I BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/us09scVfnC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 14, 2021

Deion’s son, Shilo, also had an interception in the game.

Why was Deion wheeling around? The 54-year-old, who is in his second season as Jackson State’s head coach, underwent foot surgery Saturday. He endured complications and was said to have fought “significant trauma” over the last month. His left leg and foot were covered with a blanket as he rolled around the sidelines. Prime Time pushed himself too hard after his surgery and did not sit back and rest as was recommended. Rushing back and pushing himself too hard backfired and led to the complications. But Sanders is back now and Jackson State has now clinched a spot in the SWAC Championship Game.