Video: Travis Hunter trolled top programs while committing to Jackson State

Travis Hunter became one of the biggest stories in National Signing Day history on Wednesday when he flipped his commitment to Jackson State, and he trolled several top programs while making the official announcement.

Before revealing that he has committed to play for Deion Sanders, Hunter messed with fans by tossing hats aside that featured Clemson, Georgia and Florida State logos. He then unzipped his jacket to show off one of Jackson State’s patented “I BELIEVE” shirts and put on a Jackson State hat. Check out the video:

#BREAKING: The No. 1 player in the country makes it official! He's committed to @DeionSanders and Jackson State 🔥🔥 He tossed the the other hats to the side 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0k1ZQm7A7e — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2021

The news was arguably the most shocking in college football recruiting history. Hunter is the No. 1 recruit in the nation. He was previously committed to Florida State. He is listed as a cornerback by some recruiting websites, but he also had over 3,600 receiving yards, 46 touchdowns catches and 19 interceptions at Collins Hill High School in Georgia. The 6-foot-1 Hunter could be a two-way player at Jackson State.

Sanders’ introductory press conference at Jackson State last year may have been flashy (video here), but the noise he has created when he stole the No. 1 recruit away from his alma mater was much louder.