Deion Sanders answers if he would consider Power 5 job

October 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Deion Sanders at a press conference

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to media during a press conference at JSU’s Walter Payton Recreation and Wellness Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Photo Credit: Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deion Sanders has repeatedly said he loves coaching at Jackson State and is committed to the program, but the Hall of Fame defensive back had a clear message for bigger programs over the weekend — I’m all ears.

Sanders spoke about his coaching career during an interview with “60 Minutes” that aired on Sunday night. One of the questions he was asked is whether he would listen if a Power 5 school had interest in hiring him. The 55-year-old gave an honest response.

“I’m gonna have to entertain it. Yes, I’m gonna have to entertain it, straight up,” Sanders said. “I would be a fool not to.”

Sanders did, however, completely rule out coaching in the NFL.

“It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me,” he said. “And I don’t want to go to jail. … I would come out of halftime with half the team. We’ll go in, and (only) half the team would come out after halftime.”

You can hear more below:

Jackson State is 6-0 this year after going 11-2 last season. Sanders has shown he can land top recruits even at an FCS school, which will obviously be a huge draw for FBS programs. Sanders has already drawn reported interest from multiple Power 5 programs, but he will likely wait for what he views as the perfect offer.

It seems like only a matter of time before Sanders leaves Jackson State for a bigger program. We can now say with certainty that he is willing to sit down and chat with other schools.

