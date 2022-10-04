Details on Paul Chryst’s buyout from Wisconsin revealed

Paul Chryst was fired by Wisconsin on Sunday, a day after his Badgers lost badly at home to Illinois 34-10. Chryst’s firing comes less than a year after he received a 5-year contract extension in January.

Chryst’s buyout was supposed to be $19.5 million. According to The Athletic’s Matt Fortuna, Chryst agreed to a reduced buyout of $11 million.

Wisconsin and Paul Chryst have agreed to a reduced buyout of $11 million, to be paid before Feb. 1, 2023, per a school official. The Badgers were initially on the hook for roughly $19.5 million for terminating Chryst without cause. The UW Foundation will pay the reduced buyout. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 3, 2022

Though that’s only 56 percent of his full buyout amount, it’s still quite a hefty sum.

Chryst’s Badgers played well below expectations this season. They lost at home to Washington State 17-14 in their second game. They got blitzed badly by Ohio State in their fourth game. And then they got embarrassed at home by Illinois on Saturday to drop to 2-3.

Chryst was in his eighth season at Wisconsin after three years at Pitt. He was 67-26 as the school’s head football coach, including a 6-1 record in bowl games.