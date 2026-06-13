Donovan McNabb’s son has made his college decision

Donovan McNabb’s son will be playing college football in 2027, and he will be doing so out west.

Donovan McNabb Jr., the son of the longtime Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, has committed to UNLV, he announced on Friday.

All the glory to the one above I’m Home!!!🎰🎰🎰 #Rebels pic.twitter.com/0vHm625Zb0 — 3⭐️Donovan McNabb Jr (@donovanmcnabbjr) June 12, 2026

McNabb had offers from the likes of Kansas State, Iowa, Minnesota, and Iowa State. He was also linked to Syracuse, where his father played collegiately.

The younger McNabb is a three-star wide receiver out of Brophy College Prep near Phoenix, Ariz. He caught 23 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2025, notably playing alongside Larry Fitzgerald’s son Devin, who has already committed to Notre Dame.

McNabb himself is remembered for his 13-year NFL career which was primarily spent with the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and guided the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in 2005, where they lost narrowly to the New England Patriots. For better or worse, that Eagles team is also well-remembered for the initial connection and eventual fallout between McNabb and Terrell Owens.

Donovan Jr. is not the first of McNabb’s children to go to college on an athletic scholarship.