Report: Doug Marrone could join Alabama staff

January 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is poised to land on his feet in the college game.

According to SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic, Marrone has emerged as a candidate to become offensive line coach at Alabama after being fired by the Jaguars at the end of the NFL season.

Marrone has been an offensive line coach at various levels of football. He got his start in college, and has served in that role at both Georgia and Tennessee two decades ago. If he were to land this job, he would replace Kyle Flood, who left Alabama to become offensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

Alabama has turned into a safe landing spot for a lot of high profile coaches who lose their previous job. The program is prestigious, always in contention for a championship, and pays well enough to bring in big names for lesser roles. Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin have both parlayed spots on Alabama’s staff into second chances as college head coaches. Another former college and NFL head coach appears poised to do the same. Marrone may be able to follow in those footsteps, even in a less visible role.

