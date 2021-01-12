Bill O’Brien expected to be hired as Alabama offensive coordinator

Alabama may be losing Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator, but they appear to be filling the spot with Bill O’Brien.

FOX Sports reporter Bruce Feldman reported on Monday that O’Brien is expected to reach a deal with Alabama in the next few days. O’Brien recently visited Tuscaloosa, Ala.

As I reported last week Bill O'Brien, the former #Texans and Penn State head coach visited Tuscaloosa about replacing Steve Sarkisian as Alabama’s OC.. I’m hearing that deal is expected to happen in the next few days. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2021

Sarkisian served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons but was hired by Texas as their new head coach.

O’Brien, 51, served as the Houston Texans’ head coach since 2014 until being fired earlier this season. He won four division titles in Houston. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Penn State for two seasons.

O’Brien seems over qualified to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but he is likely willing to rehab his image and stock as a coach by joining Alabama. Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian are among the former head coaches to rehab as Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator before returning to head coaching roles.

O’Brien coached under Bill Belichick from 2007-2011. Saban was a former defensive coordinator under Saban in Cleveland.