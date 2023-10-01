Duke gets good news on Riley Leonard injury

The Duke Blue Devils are getting some good news about Riley Leonard.

Leonard suffered a right ankle injury in the final minute of his team’s 21-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night. The Duke quarterback was sacked and lost a fumble on the play, and he had his ankle bent in the wrong direction (watch here).

Leonard was screaming in pain after the injury and had to be taken into a medical tent on the sidelines immediately. He emerged on crutches after the game.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel said on Sunday that Leonard has a high ankle sprain. The junior quarterback is expected to be out multiple weeks, but he’s not done for the season.

Some more context on Leonard, per ESPN sources. The injury is a high ankle sprain, and while the timeline of return isn’t certain, multiple weeks is a likely timeline. https://t.co/qgwc9ZLDHS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2023

Based on the way Leonard was tackled and how he reacted, just having a multi-week absence rather than a season-ending injury is good news for Duke.

In five games this season, Leonard has passed for 912 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns for the 4-1 Blue Devils.