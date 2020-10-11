Dylan Moses thinks Ole Miss knew Alabama’s defensive signals

Alabama beat Ole Miss 63-48 on Saturday night in Oxford, Miss. and nearly gave up 50 points in the win, which is almost unheard of for a Nick Saban-coached defense. There are many reasons why Ole Miss had a big night offensively, and Crimson Tide linebacker Dylan Moses thinks he knows one of the reasons.

Moses believes that Ole Miss knew the Crimson Tide’s defensive signals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Moses said after the game that Ole Miss had an answer for everything they did.

#Alabama LB Dylan Moses says he thinks #OleMiss caught on to the Tide's defensive signals, especially with Lane Kiffin having coached at Bama. "They had an answer for everything, what we were lined up in." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 11, 2020

How would they have Bama’s defensive signals? First, it wouldn’t be the first time that happened. Saban said that is not uncommon. But Lane Kiffin, who is now Ole Miss’ head coach, used to be Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Not only is he a good playcaller, but he also probably knows Saban’s defensive tendencies better than almost anyone.

Ole Miss has the coaching and talent to be able to put up points against a team like Bama and did so. In the end, they still lost like most teams do when facing the Tide. That means the old man can still get it done.