Dylan Raiola out for season with serious injury

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is done for the season after suffering a severe injury during Saturday’s game against the USC Trojans.

The Cornhuskers confirmed that Raiola will miss the rest of the season with a lower leg injury sustained during a 21-17 loss to the Trojans. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Raiola actually suffered a broken fibula.

Raiola suffered the injury on a sack during the third quarter. He was seen limping off the field after the game. Impressively, he fought unsuccessfully to remain in the game despite the injury, and coach Matt Rhule had to stop him from returning to the game for his own safety.

Raiola has been playing a significant role in Nebraska’s revival under Rhule. The sophomore has thrown for 2,000 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season, and had the Cornhuskers at 6-2 prior to Saturday’s defeat. He was the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, and has not disappointed so far.

True freshman TJ Lateef replaced Raiola during Saturday’s game and went 5/7 for 7 yards as Nebraska played things very safe. He will likely be called upon for the remainder of the season with Raiola out.