Report: Ed Orgeron hit on pregnant wife of LSU official

A flurry of negative information has come out about Ed Orgeron since news surfaced on Sunday that he will not return as the head coach at LSU next season. One of the allegations against Orgeron claims he made a pass at a woman who turned out to be the wife of the LSU official.

Brody Miller of The Athletic published a lengthy story about Orgeron that details how the coach supposedly lost his way after LSU won the national championship in 2019. One incident that created problems for Orgeron was when he allegedly pulled up next to a woman who was wearing exercise attire at a gas station and said, “Hey, you look like you work out. We could work out together.”

The woman, according to Miller’s sources, informed Orgeron that she was married and pregnant. Orgeron supposedly was not deterred and replied, “Why does that matter?”

While it doesn’t sound like Orgeron knew who the woman was, Miller said she was the wife of a high-ranking LSU official. The higher-ups at the school were not pleased with Orgeron over the exchange.

Another story claimed Orgeron had “girlfriends” at LSU practice on multiple occasions and that the presence of the women interfered with the team.

Whether the leaks are true or not, the timing is hardly a coincidence. LSU leadership likely feels the need to justify parting ways with Orgeron two seasons after he led the Tigers to a national title. When the team was winning, no one seemed to care about Orgeron’s alleged inappropriate behavior.

Orgeron, 60, filed for divorce from his wife in April 2020. The two were married for 23 years but had been living apart for a few months before the divorce filing.

Coach O is set to receive a massive buyout from LSU amid the news.

LSU is 4-3 this season after going 5-5 last year, the season following their incredible national championship run in 2019. Orgeron has also faced questions relating to a Title IX matter.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the first half against McNeese State Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports