Eli Drinkwitz cracks funny Connor Stalions joke about bowl matchup

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz certainly has a sense of humor, even when it comes to being drawn against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a bowl game.

Drinkwitz offered his reaction to the Tigers facing the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl in a live interview with Rece Davis on ESPN. He closed the interview by jokingly saying he had to take a call from Connor Stalions.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz made a Connor Stalions joke while talking with ESPN😭pic.twitter.com/CuVQI2UHnR — On3 (@On3sports) December 3, 2023

“Guys, I got a quick phone call, Connor Stalions beeping in right here,” Drinkwitz joked. “I’m trying to get a few signals here, so I gotta go. As soon as we get done, look forward to competing against Ryan Day.”

Stalions is, of course, the fired Michigan staffer accused of leading the school’s sign-stealing operation. He would presumably know something about Ohio State’s signals that could help Missouri.

This is not the first time Drinkwitz has had some fun at Michigan’s expense over the allegations. His team will likely be underdogs against Ohio State, sign-stealing or not.