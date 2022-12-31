ESPN announcer baffled by 1 decision from Kansas State

Kansas State got out to an early 10-0 lead against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, but they ended up losing 45-20, and one of their decisions left ESPN announcer Dave Pasch baffled.

The game turned late in the second quarter after Kansas State had an 18-play, 73-yard drive that took up over 10 minutes of clock but yielded no points. The Wildcats were down 14-10 and went for it on 4th-and-goal from the Alabama 2. They were stopped, and then Bama scored before the half to go up 21-10.

Alabama added two quick touchdowns to start the third quarter to make it 35-10.

Finally, on their third possession of the second half, Kansas State put together a drive and had the ball at Alabama 10. With a 4th-and-5 situation at the 10 down 35-10, the Wildcats decided to kick a field goal.

Pasch couldn’t believe that Kansas State didn’t go for it considering the score and time left.

Trailing by 25 points in the 3rd quarter, Kansas State chooses to kick a field goal on 4th-and-5 at the Alabama 10-yard line. Dave Pasch couldn't believe it. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tctPHxEHBT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2022

“I just don’t understand this here. Why are you going for the field goal? … Why now are you going for three points?” he asked.

Maybe Kansas State felt they just needed some points and positive momentum after so many things in a row had gone wrong for them.

Bottom line: they struggled to put up points, so coming back from down 25, 22 or 18 was going to be extremely challenging. They ended up losing by 25 points anyway and seemed overmatched by the 11-2 Crimson Tide.