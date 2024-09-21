 Skip to main content
Conor McGregor goes nuts while attending Anthony Joshua fight

September 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Conor McGregor pops up

Conor McGregor went nuts while attending the Anthony Joshua-Daniel Dubois fight as a fan on Saturday.

McGregor was sitting ringside for the heavyweight fight taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Dubois won via 5th-round knockout to retain his IBF title. Dubois dominated the fight and knocked down Joshua several times early before the fight ended in the 5th.

After Dubois knocked Joshua down in the first round, McGregor jumped up and waved his arms to celebrate.

There were 96,000 fans in attendance for the fight, and nobody more excited than McGregor.

The 36-year-old fighter seems to really just be enjoying himself as a fan.

McGregor hasn’t fought in over three years, and it doesn’t sound like he’s any closer to fighting again soon.

