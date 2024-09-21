Conor McGregor goes nuts while attending Anthony Joshua fight

Conor McGregor went nuts while attending the Anthony Joshua-Daniel Dubois fight as a fan on Saturday.

McGregor was sitting ringside for the heavyweight fight taking place at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Dubois won via 5th-round knockout to retain his IBF title. Dubois dominated the fight and knocked down Joshua several times early before the fight ended in the 5th.

After Dubois knocked Joshua down in the first round, McGregor jumped up and waved his arms to celebrate.

Conor McGregor's reaction to Daniel Dubois knocking down Anthony Joshua is too good 😭#JoshuaDubois #Boxing pic.twitter.com/BZeGgLpmg2 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 21, 2024

DANIEL DUBOIS KNOCKS DOWN ANTHONY JOSHUA AT THE END OF THE FIRST ROUND!!!#JoshuaDubois #Boxingpic.twitter.com/V4hdPuOX00 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 21, 2024

There were 96,000 fans in attendance for the fight, and nobody more excited than McGregor.

The 36-year-old fighter seems to really just be enjoying himself as a fan.

bro Conor McGregor is never coming back to MMA 😭 this man is just enjoying his life pic.twitter.com/J4HPyFzVSV — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) September 21, 2024

McGregor hasn’t fought in over three years, and it doesn’t sound like he’s any closer to fighting again soon.