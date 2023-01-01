ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU
ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.
TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their 28. JJ McCarthy took a snap from the shotgun and tried to throw a short pass to his right, but Dee Winters was there and stepped in for an interception that he returned for a touchdown.
Winters came so much out of nowhere that he left ESPN’s camera and announcers fooled for a second.
SECOND PICK SIX OF THE NIGHT! DEE WINTERS!! 🔥
📺 @ESPNCFB #Big12FB x @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/SpMAriipkI
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 31, 2022
Much like Michigan and McCarthy, ESPN didn’t even know what happened.
Winters was having a big game for the Horned Frogs. He also had a big tackle for a loss earlier in the contest.
Dee Winters came flying through to get the TFL! 🔥 #TCU #FiestaBowl pic.twitter.com/ZccleLqHeS
— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022
Winters’ touchdown marked TCU’s second pick-six of the game. Both plays were massive for the Horned Frogs.