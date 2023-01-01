ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU

ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday.

TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their 28. JJ McCarthy took a snap from the shotgun and tried to throw a short pass to his right, but Dee Winters was there and stepped in for an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

Winters came so much out of nowhere that he left ESPN’s camera and announcers fooled for a second.

Much like Michigan and McCarthy, ESPN didn’t even know what happened.

Winters was having a big game for the Horned Frogs. He also had a big tackle for a loss earlier in the contest.

Winters’ touchdown marked TCU’s second pick-six of the game. Both plays were massive for the Horned Frogs.