Everyone said the same thing about USC’s brutal loss to Michigan

USC’s first taste of conference play in the Big Ten did not go the way Trojans fans were hoping.

USC was beaten to death by Michigan’s run game in a 27-24 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday.

Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji went just 7/12 for a paltry 32 passing yards in the contest. If you just looked at Orji’s stat line, you might think that USC cruised to a win.

But instead, Michigan gashed USC’s offensive line with the run game. They tallied 290 rushing yards on 46 carries, led by running back Kalel Mullings’ 159 yards. Mullings ultimately finished off the Trojans with the game’s decisive TD in the final minute.

You've got to see this angle of Kalel Mullings' game-winning TD run 🔥#B1GFootball x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/ixUGNlFUwM — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 21, 2024

A handful of fans online felt the game was Michigan’s way of giving USC a rude welcome into the Big Ten.

Michigan beat USC with just 32 passing yards and a final drive that ended with a power running game TD. Literal definition of Big Ten hazing. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 21, 2024

Welcome to the Big Ten USC. It is done a little differently here. pic.twitter.com/BTawP1jGGS — Dylan Wilkerson (@wilkersonadylan) September 21, 2024

Michigan with the most up-the-middle “Welcome to the Big Ten” drive of all time for USC. — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) September 21, 2024

Complete and utter domination from Michigan thus far USC was not ready for the Big Ten… pic.twitter.com/I8vadgaCBr — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 21, 2024

USC QB Miller Moss finished 28/51 with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, vastly outplaying his counterpart Orji. But it just didn’t matter with how unstoppable Michigan’s ground attack was on Saturday.

