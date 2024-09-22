 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about USC’s brutal loss to Michigan

September 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
USC’s first taste of conference play in the Big Ten did not go the way Trojans fans were hoping.

USC was beaten to death by Michigan’s run game in a 27-24 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday.

Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji went just 7/12 for a paltry 32 passing yards in the contest. If you just looked at Orji’s stat line, you might think that USC cruised to a win.

But instead, Michigan gashed USC’s offensive line with the run game. They tallied 290 rushing yards on 46 carries, led by running back Kalel Mullings’ 159 yards. Mullings ultimately finished off the Trojans with the game’s decisive TD in the final minute.

A handful of fans online felt the game was Michigan’s way of giving USC a rude welcome into the Big Ten.

USC QB Miller Moss finished 28/51 with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception, vastly outplaying his counterpart Orji. But it just didn’t matter with how unstoppable Michigan’s ground attack was on Saturday.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore made a big change ahead of his team’s matchup against USC.

While the move didn’t exactly work to perfection, it did result in a win for the Wolverines.

