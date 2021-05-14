Ex-Alabama star raves about Texas A&M’s facilities

Alabama is widely viewed as the premier college football program in the country, which makes sense considering they have won six championships since 2009. But what they do not have, according to one former Crimson Tide star, are the best facilities.

Marlon Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler for the Baltimore Ravens who played at Alabama, sent a tweet this week that may have surprised some Tide fans. The star cornerback said Texas A&M has the best facilities and campus he has ever seen.

Texas A&M athletic facilities and campus is the best I’ve ever seen…if I could do it again and re pick a college I still wouldn’t consider them but wow I love it — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 13, 2021

Humphrey specifically said he would not consider choosing Texas A&M if he could go back in time. He was obviously just making an observation, not necessarily comparing the Aggies’ facilities to Alabama’s.

Still, you know how SEC fans can be. Many of them took Humphrey’s tweet personally, but they should try to remember the way he trolled Bama’s biggest rival not that long ago. Humphrey’s praise of Texas A&M doesn’t exactly make him a traitor.