 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 5, 2022

Ex-Florida QB Emory Jones makes transfer decision

May 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Emory Jones in a headband

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) celebrates with fans after the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Credit: Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Emory Jones has decided on a new school.

Jones announced via Twitter Thursday that he is headed to Arizona State.

Jones mostly served as Florida’s starting quarterback last season, though he shared some time with Anthony Richardson. Jones passed for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 759 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Gators.

Jones is set to earn some money through an NIL pool, according to Doug Haller.

Jones will replace Jayden Daniels at quarterback for ASU. Daniels surprisingly decided to transfer to LSU two months ago.

Jones has two years of eligibility left. He’ll look to help the Sun Devils improve on last year’s 8-5 season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus