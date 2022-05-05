Ex-Florida QB Emory Jones makes transfer decision

Emory Jones has decided on a new school.

Jones announced via Twitter Thursday that he is headed to Arizona State.

Jones mostly served as Florida’s starting quarterback last season, though he shared some time with Anthony Richardson. Jones passed for 2,734 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021. He rushed for 759 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Gators.

Jones is set to earn some money through an NIL pool, according to Doug Haller.

Arizona State’s NIL collective, which has not yet officially launched, also has marketing opportunities in place for Emory Jones to earn up to $75k, per source with knowledge of the situation. This is in addition to the deal with Jones Auto Centers. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) May 5, 2022

Jones will replace Jayden Daniels at quarterback for ASU. Daniels surprisingly decided to transfer to LSU two months ago.

Jones has two years of eligibility left. He’ll look to help the Sun Devils improve on last year’s 8-5 season.